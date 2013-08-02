Recent Study: Sun Care in Norway

Fast Market Research recommends "Sun Care in Norway" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Concerns about the potentially harmful effects of overexposure to the sun on the skin and the dangers of skin cancer among Norwegian consumers helped to demand for sun care in Norway in 2012, with sun protection, aftersun and self-tanning all benefiting. Many Norwegian consumers are now using sun care products as part of their daily beauty routine, with sun care products often applied before moisturisers and colour cosmetics. There is now a much wider range of information available in Norway...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
