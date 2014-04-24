Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Supercapacitor Market - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2020)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Supercapacitor Market by Materials (Electrodes, Electrolyte, and Separators), Products (Consumer, Industrial, Transport, and Others), Applications (Primary, Energy, Wireless, and Others), and Geography - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2020)
The global supercapacitor market report analyzes thesupercapacitor ecosystem andthe key market by material that includes electrodes, electrolytes, separators, and others. The application market covers the market share of different application verticals of supercapacitor. Revenue estimates and forecasts are provided from 2013 to 2020 for the overall supercapacitor market. It gives a detailed view of the major geographic regions in the supercapacitor market such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report discusses about the market dynamics with winning imperatives and burning issues.
Supercapacitor is gaining attention due to its fast charging and discharging ability in various applications such as electric vehicles, smart grids, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. Surge in demand for flexible, transparent, and super performance offering reliable products from a number of application sectors such as primary application, energy application, and wireless application, and so on are expected to result in the explosive growth of the supercapacitor market from 2013.
The major market for thesupercapacitorlies in the developed economies, such as North America. Europe and APACarealso penetrating very fast in the ecosystem. Some of the major players in this supercapacitor market include: Maxwell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Nippon electrical Co. (Japan), Nesscap Co. Ltd. (Korea), Cap-XX (Australia), Axion Power International, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd. (Japan), and so on.
This report is focused on giving a detailed view on the complete supercapacitorindustry with regards to the substrate market, along with the detailed market segmentations combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by material, products, applications, and geography. All the numbers, that is, both - revenue and volume, at every level of detail, are forecasted till 2020 to give a glimpse of the potential revenue base in this market.
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