New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Surface Care in Cameroon"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- As real estate development continues to flourish with urban zones gradually expanding into former rural areas, the demand for surface care has seen an increase in demand. More modern houses are being built to accommodate population increases in urban areas, as well as the resulting growth from economic activity and a greater number of companies. All of these factors contribute to the growth in demand for task-specific cleaning products.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Group led value in sales in 2013, with a 30% share. Colgate-Palmolive followed closely with a 29% share. This is thanks to the successful distribution of their respective large ranges of multi-purpose surface care products in all retail outlets and a large consumer base to support demand.
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Industry Prospects
Surface care is expected to perform slightly better over the forecast period. Manufacturers are expected to exploit smaller pack size success which has not been the case in this category so far. Value sales should be encouraged by mid-priced commodities to attract middle and lower income groups. Forecast growth will increase at a constant CAGR of 7%, which is very similar to that of the review period.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Surface Care industry in Cameroon with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Surface Care industry in Cameroon, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Surface Care in Cameroon market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Surface Care in Cameroon?
- What are the major brands in Cameroon?
- What are the fastest growth categories within surface care?
- What are the key new product launches in the polishes market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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