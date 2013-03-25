Recent Study: Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Latvia

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Latvia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- In most Latvian households, sweet and savoury snacks are regarded as non-essential products. The overall sales performance depends significantly on the trends within chips/crisps, which accounted for a 50% share of retail volume sales and a 44% share of retail value sales in 2012. Higher purchasing power in the post-recession period, including 2012, and improved financial expectations underpinned growth. Both retail volume and current value sales registered positive growth in 2012. At the same...
Euromonitor International's Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chips/Crisps, Extruded Snacks, Fruit Snacks, Nuts, Other Sweet and Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Tortilla/Corn Chips.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Sweet and Savoury Snacks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
