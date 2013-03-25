Recent Study: T2 Biosystems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (T2 Biosystems) is a medical device manufacturing company, based in the US. The company disrupts the landscape of clinical diagnostics through direct detection with T2MR. Its T2MR technology helps healthcare professionals to save lives and reduce costs by providing sensitive, accurate, and rapid diagnostic results. The products of the company can detect any molecular or immunoassay target or provide broad hemostasis measurements directly from unpurified clinical samples. Its products will save lives through nucleic acid assays and detects fungal and bacterial infections, and hemostasis, coagulation, and platelet testing. The technology can identify a broad range of analytes, such as, proteins, nucleic acids, or enzymes, coagulation time, platelet activity, and viruses or small molecule drug compounds within any sample, including whole blood, plasma, serum and urine. T2 Biosystems is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the T2 Biosystems, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
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