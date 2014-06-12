Fast Market Research recommends "Tea in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The tea drinking culture appeals to tourists travelling to Taiwan. The significant growth in arrival of mainland Chinese tourists has contributed to a rising demand for on-trade tea. Chinese, Japanese, Hong Kong and Macau tourists account for the bulk of visitor arrivals in Taiwan. These tourists traditionally drink tea in their home culture. Jiufen and Maokong in northern Taiwan are popular tourist attractions, famous for their teahouses, and places like these help boost tea consumption in Taiwan. Also, Taiwanese restaurants serve tour groups which also increases demand for on-trade tea.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competitive Landscape
Ten Ren Tea Co led tea sales with an 18% retail value share in 2013. The company owns chained foodservice outlets directly, offering both meals and tea. The company's foodservice outlets and tea are perceived to be high quality by the Taiwanese, allowing the company to build the brand image of Ten Ren and increase its presence and sales. The company's extensive distribution network in Taiwan has helped the brand become a clear leader in tea.
Industry Prospects
Tea is expected to grow by a 4% CAGR in total volume terms over the forecast period, faster than the 2% CAGR recorded over the historic period. Health and wellness should continue to drive growth. An expected increase in tourist arrivals will continue to help fuel demand for tea both as a souvenir, and for consumption in tea houses. Foodservice will strongly help fuel tea sales, as chained bubble tea shops and tea houses continue to increase in popularity.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Tea industry in Taiwan with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Tea industry in Taiwan, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Tea in Taiwan market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions suchas:
- What is the market size of Tea in Taiwan?
- What are the major brands in Taiwan?
- Is loose leaf tea available in Taiwan?
- Is there a shift from unpackaged to packaged tea in Taiwan?
- Is there a market for tea pods in Taiwan?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tea in Germany
- Tea in Taiwan
- Tea in the Czech Republic
- Tea in Uruguay
- Tea in Singapore
- Hot Tea Market in India: Market Profile to 2017
- Tea in Romania
- Tea in China
- Hot Tea Market in Malaysia: Market Profile to 2017
- Hot Tea Market in Japan: Market Profile to 2017