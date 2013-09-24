Recent Study: Textile Mills: Global Industry Guide

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Textile Mills: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Global Textile Mills industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: retail market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global textile mills market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global textile mills market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key textile mills market retailers' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global textile mills market with five year forecasts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global textile mills market had total revenues of $649.2bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2008 and 2012.
The fabrics segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $534.9bn, equivalent to 82.4% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $887.9 billion by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global textile mills market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global textile mills market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global textile mills market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global textile mills market?
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