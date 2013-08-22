Recent Study: Thailand Food & Drink Report Q3 2013

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- We expect further appreciatory pressure on the Thai baht, which will negatively impact the country's exports over the course of the current year. In fact, according to April 2013 statements made by Thailand's commerce minister, Boonsong Teriyapirom, the country's exports may fall to less than 5%, which would have a significant bearing on the wider economic trajectory. Nevertheless, imported goods will become more affordable, especially as we continue to believe that consumer price inflation will remain benign though 2013. In the meantime, the mass grocery retail marketplace continues to consolidate, with Charoen Pokphand Group acquiring Siam Makro in one of the largest acquisitions to date as it continues its push into the Southeast Asian market.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption value growth = +7.03% year-on-year (y-o-y); compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +5.99%
- 2013 soft drinks value sales growth = +10.40% y-o-y; CAGR forecast to 2017 = +8.00%
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales growth = +6.32% y-o-y; CAGR forecast to 2017 = +5.52%
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +9.17% y-o-y; CAGR forecast to 2017 = +7.14%
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Rice Exports Continue To Slide: In April 2013, it was reported that exports of Thai rice dropped by more than half since June 2011, when exports stood at 1.1mn tonnes. Currently, Thailand exports less than 500,000 tonnes of rice, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association. In the meantime, rice exporters are buying and selling at least 300,000 metric tonnes of rice each month from other Asian countries to combat the domestic shortage, which has been attributed to the government's policy of buying rice at abovemarket rates in order to increase the incomes of farmers.
Black Ivory Coffee Seeking Microbrewer In Japan: Thailand-based Black Ivory Coffee (BIC) is seeking a microbrewer in Japan to licence a beer made using the company's coffee, which is produced using Thai arabica beans, reported Beverage Daily in May 2013. A small batch of beer made using the company's coffee was launched in Japan in late April, although it was reportedly produced without BIC's permission.
Mass Grocery Retail Players Continue To Invest In Thailand: In line with our view that UK major Tesco will continue to expand in Thailand, in March 2013 it was reported that the retailer launched an online shopping platform. Similarly, Tesco is seeing positive results from its shopping centre retail strategy in Thailand, becoming the second largest shopping centre operator in the country. Other retailers are investing in new business areas, with Thailand-based Central Retail Corporation reportedly beginning trials of its pilot project to operate cash-and-carry stores in May 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ireland Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Germany Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Japan Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Serbia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Italy Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- France Food & Drink Report Q3 2013