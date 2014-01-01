Recent Study: Thailand Information Technology Report Q1 2014

New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Thailand Information Technology Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- The overall outlook for Thailand's IT market is positive, with CAGR forecast at 10.4% during 2013-2017. We forecast the value of the market will increase to THB359bn in 2017, increasing as a share of GDP as consumers and enterprises divert a larger portion of their budgets to IT products and services.
Our positive outlook is based on several factors, including investments in telecoms networks, the declining prices of hardware devices and growth in key product categories including tablets, cloud computing, big data analytics, real-time business management systems and enterprise software adoption among SMEs. However, in the short term market growth will be constrained by a slowdown in economic growth, with low consumer confidence and high household debt weighing on expenditure.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: THB134.7bn in 2012 to THB149.9bn in 2013, with CAGR of 8.4% 2013-2017. The decline in desktop and notebook shipments, in part the result of cannibalisation of sales by low-cost tablets, is limiting growth of market value.
- Software Sales: THB28.5bn in 2012 to THB32.0bn in 2017, and CAGR of 12.3% 2013-2017. Key drivers will be enterprise IT investments, particularly among SMEs that are looking to control costs and achieve scale.
- IT Services Sales: THB55.9bn in 2012 to THB66.2bn in 2013, and CAGR of 13.9% 2013-2017. IT services is expected to be the outperforming segment of the IT market, with rapid utilisation of cloud computing services boosting growth of the market.
Key Trends & Developments
Thailand's hardware market has developed quickly over the past decade, with PC penetration rising despite economic difficulties following the global financial crisis. The medium-term outlook remains bright due to household PC penetration only reaching 26.9% in 2012 (as compared to 80-90% in the most developed markets). However in 2013 volumes of desktop and notebook shipments declined due to a challenging economic environment and cannibalisation by tablets. Tablets are taking market share from desktop and notebook vendors in 2013, especially low-cost tablets from Chinese manufacturers, but we expect an interesting battle will occur between the laptop, tablet and ultrabook/hybrid models in 2014 as consumers seek a mix of mobility and functionality.
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