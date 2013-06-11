Recent Study: The Contract Biomanufacturing Market Outlook to 2017

New Biotechnology market report from Datamonitor: "The Contract Biomanufacturing Market Outlook to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The volume demand for biologics active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from 2011-2017 is set to show a 20% annual increase. Combined with a boost in biosimilars, the biologics contract manufacturing market is forecast to grow 9% per year over the same period.
- Develop a winning expansion and outsourcing strategy to grow your market share with forecasts through to 2017
- Assess the areas to target and use your findings to help increase profits with information on drivers and resistors of outsourced biomanufacturing
- Use the forecast for biologic and CMO market to adapt your strategy and ensure you're commercially successful
- With analysis on the 5 leading players you will understand what your competitors are doing and what actions you can take to stay competitive
The biological contract manufacturing organization (CMO) market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% between 2011 and 2017. Mammalian contract manufacturing accounted for almost two thirds of the market in 2012, which was estimated at a size of $3bn.
Increasing API demand driven by biologics market growth and an increase in the number of late-stage clinical trials and approved biotech products will be the biggest drivers of the bio-CMO market.
- What is the state of contract biomanufacturing in emerging regions?
- Who are the leading bio-CMOs and what are their strategies, strengths and weaknesses?
- What is the most attractive area of investment in the biologics market?
