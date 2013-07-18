Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Armored and Counter IED Vehicles market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Armored and Counter IED Vehicles. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
Summary
The global armored and counter IED vehicles market valued US$23.4 billion in 2013, and will increase at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period, to reach US$28.7 billion by 2023. The market consists of six categories: APCs, LMVs, IFVs, MRAPs, MBTs and Tactical Trucks. The IFV segment is expected to account for 34% of the global armored and counter IED vehicles market, followed by the MBT segment with a share of 26.2%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the Armored and Counter IED Vehicles market with current and forecast market values.
- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles market.
- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Armored and Counter IED Vehicles market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Armored Vehicles and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2011-2021 - Global Armored Vehicles Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023
- The Global Armored Vehicles and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2011-2021 - Country Analysis - Armored Vehicles Market: Market Profile
- The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022
- The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022 - Country Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Armored Vehicles and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022