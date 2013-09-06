Recent Study: The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023

New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global rotorcraft industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military rotorcraft market over the next 10 years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Low intensity conflicts and operations other than war have increased significantly, driving the demand for military helicopters. In both land and maritime environments, fast moving unconventional and irregular enemy forces pose intelligence problems. Helicopters are well suited for this role with accurate intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities. In addition, demand for helicopters able to rapidly reconfigure other roles such as medical evacuation and other humanitarian relief efforts is expected to increase over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for military rotorcraft during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence the reasons countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
Many of the military helicopters are obsolete or reaching the end of their operational life, due to which, despite budget cuts, the global military rotorcraft market is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Russia, the US, Canada, France, Germany, France, China, and India are seeking to replace existing military rotorcraft with modern helicopters. In addition to modernizing existing fleets, countries are continuing to focus on acquiring new multi-role helicopters.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc, Eurocopter SAS, MIL Moscow Helicopter Plant, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), NH Industries (NHI), Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co, AgustaWestland, Boeing, Sikorsky Aircraft, Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Sagem, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rolls-Royce, Helibras
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