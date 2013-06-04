Recent Study: The Hepatitis C Market Forecast to 2022

Fast Market Research recommends "The Hepatitis C Market Forecast to 2022" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Datamonitor uses a patient-based approach utilizing epidemiology data, and primary research in physicians, to estimate the size of hepatitis C sales across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets. The sales trends of key marketed and pipeline brands and the anticipated shift in the treatment paradigm are assessed from 2013-2022.
Scope of this Report
- Excel and pdf with forecasts through to 2022 covering the US, Japan, and 5 major EU markets, to allow you to assess future growth opportunities
- Sales trends of marketed and late-phase pipeline products with detailed analysis of how each one will be positioned in the growing hepatitis C market.
- Gain insight into how treatment paradigms will change as interferon-free regimens deliver large improvements in efficacy, tolerability and duration.
The launch of multiple regimens in quick succession will fuel rapid market growth, with a CAGR of 13.0%. To drive sales, companies must encourage the lucrative warehoused subgroup to initiate treatment, while exploring expansions into genotype 2/3/4 patients where competition is scarcer.
Gilead's sofosbuvir is a remarkable example of product positioning that developers must emulate. Its dominance will be aided by pan-genotypic indications and incorporation into cheaper dual regimens with best-of-class drugs.
As interferon-based therapies are phased out, companies must move towards developing tailored oral combinations of NS5A, NS5B, and protease inhibitors, or position their products as key components of such regimens.
- How will the launch of novel regimens with high cure rates affect the size of the hepatitis C market over the next decade?
- How will treatment paradigms be affected by the launch of oral regimens?
- How will developers of interferon-based therapies reposition their products in response to Gilead's and AbbVie's combinations?
