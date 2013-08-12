Recent Study: The Insurance Industry in Ghana, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Ghana, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The Ghanaian insurance industry grew in terms of written premium value recording a CAGR of 27.0% during the review period (2008-2012). The growth was partly as a consequence of changes in the nation's regulatory framework and improved economic development following the global financial crisis. Industry growth was further supported by the life and personal accident and health insurance segments which grew at respective CAGRs of 38.1% and 24.4% during the review period. These factors are expected to support the insurance industry over the forecast period (2012-2017). The industry is projected to increase at a CAGR of 20.4%.
Key Highlights
- The Ghanaian insurance industry grew in terms of written premium value recording a CAGR of 27.0% during the review period
- The growth was partly as a consequence of changes to the nation's regulatory framework
- Industry growth was supported by the life and personal accident and health insurance segments during the review period, which posted respective CAGRs of 38.1% and 24.4%
- The industry underwent a significant transformation following the enforcement of a new Insurance Act in 2006
- The act strengthened the power of the NIC, made commercial building, fire and allied insurance compulsory and provided clarity on some aspects of insurance legislation, while liberalizing entry barriers for multinational firms
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Ghana:
- It provides historical values for the Ghanaian insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Ghanaian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Ghana and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Ghanaian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Ghanaian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Ghanaian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Ghanaian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
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