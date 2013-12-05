Recent Study: The Insurance Industry in Jamaica, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Jamaica, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- With a 0.5% decline in GDP in 2012, the Jamaican economy is in a state of recession. The island nation's economy remained fragile during the review period, recording three consecutive years of negative growth, exacerbated by the widening current account deficit, depreciating currency and damage from Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a four-year US$2 billion loan package in 2012 which is expected to stabilize the economy. However, despite the subdued economic conditions, the Jamaican insurance industry registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the review period (2008-2012), supported by an increase in premium rates and the growing tourism industry. The industry is competitive with 17 active insurance companies in 2012.
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Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Jamaica:
- It provides historical values for the Jamaican insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Jamaican insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Jamaica and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Jamaican insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Jamaican insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Jamaican insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Jamaican insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
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