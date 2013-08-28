Recent Study: The Insurance Industry in Kenya, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Kenya, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- The Kenyan insurance industry grew in written premium value at a CAGR of 18.6% during the review period. The growth was mainly contributed to by the non-life insurance segment, which accounted for 50.9% of total Kenyan insurance written premiums in 2012. Steady growth of Kenyan economy and ongoing reforms are expected to support the growth. Kenya's information technology and mobile payment systems have also undergone a recent transformation and the country now has M-Pesa (launched in 2008), one of the most developed mobile payment systems. Insurance companies have used this technology, introducing a platform called M-BIMA by CIC Insurance.
Key Highlights
- The Kenyan insurance industry grew in written premium value at a CAGR of 18.6% during the review period.
- The growth was mainly contributed by the non-life insurance segment
- Non-life insurance accounted for 50.9% of total Kenyan insurance written premiums in 2012
- Ongoing reforms and stable economic growth and expanding distribution channels will support growth over the forecast period.
- Insurance companies have used technology, introducing a platform called M-BIMA by CIC Insurance
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance market in Kenya:
- It provides historical values for the Kenyan insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period, and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Kenyan insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Kenya, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related in the Kenyan insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Kenyan insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Kenyan insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Kenyan insurance market and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Jubilee Holdings Ltd, British-American Investments Company (Kenya) Ltd, APA Insurance Ltd, Pan Africa Insurance Holdings Ltd, UAP Holdings Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Jordan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Uzbekistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Bangladesh, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Kuwait, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017