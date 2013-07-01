Recent Study: The Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Zimbabwe's economy is recovering after several years of negative growth, with the adoption of a multicurrency payments system in February 2009 marking the end of a decade-long hyperinflationary period. According to the African Development Bank, Zimbabwe's economy is on a solid growth path, supported by expansion in the mining, agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Real GDP was expected to register 4.4% growth in 2012, improving to 5.5% in 2013. Zimbabwe's insurance industry also recovered from a downturn and posted a robust CAGR of 45.5% during the review period (2009-2012).
Key Highlights
- The non-life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of the total insurance written premium value in 2012
- The minimum capital requirement for Zimbabwean insurers was increased in the country's 2013 budget. The main aim of this move was to improve insurers' underwriting capacities, increase protection to policyholders, and to facilitate growth in the insurance industry
- Over the forecast period, the government's Medium Term Plan strategy (2011-2015), which targets an average GDP growth of 7.1% over 2011-2015 through increased investment in infrastructure, will accelerate the demand for non-life insurance such as property-related products
- Poverty has been a major obstacle for growth in Zimbabwe's insurance industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Old Mutual Zimbabwe, First Mutual Life Assurance Company, Zimnat Life Assurance Company Ltd, NicozDiamond Insurance Ltd, Alliance Insurance Company P/L
