Recent Study: The Medical Device Market: Belarus

Belarus is a landlocked country with a population of 9.4 million in 2011. A former part of the USSR, it has been ruled since independence by the authoritatian Alyaksandar Lukashenko. As such it has few links with western countries or organisations such as the IMF. Instead, Belarus has close if fractious ties with Russia, on which is it increasingly economically reliant. Some commentators see a reunion of the two countries as a serious possibility in the medium term.
The healthcare system in Belarus is little changed from the Soviet era. It is funded through general taxation. In theory, the whole population, other than temporary residents, is entitled to free healthcare, which covers a wide range of services. Pharmaceuticals prescribed for outpatients and dentistry & optician costs require either full or partial payment from patients.
The private healthcare sector in Belarus is very small compared with the public sector. Privatisation has been slow in recent years, as the government wishes to provide free healthcare for the whole population. Despite state guarantees, some doctors still charge patients for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals that they should not have to pay for, in order to supplement their incomes.
In 2011, the Belarusian market for medical equipment & supplies is estimated at US$261.5 million, or US$28 per capita. It is expected that the medical device market will continue to expand at a rate of 8.6% per annum, reaching US$396 million by 2016, equal to US$43 per capita.
Around 79% of the medical device market is supplied by imports. Western manufacturers account for the majority, although ex-Soviet suppliers still retain some share in niche areas. Locally produced devices are distributed primarily in Belarus; therefore, exports are low.
