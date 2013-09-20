Recent Study: The Medical Device Market: New Zealand

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "The Medical Device Market: New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN NEW ZEALAND
With a population of just over four million, New Zealand is a small but highly developed medical equipment market in the South Pacific. Much of the population is concentrated in the major urban areas of Auckland, Christchurch and the capital, Wellington.
There is very little domestic production of medical equipment. The one major player, Fisher & Paykel, operates in a few niche areas and anyway tends to concentrate on export markets. The domestic market is heavily reliant on imports, therefore. The USA and Australia are the major sources of imports. ? The healthcare sector is funded largely by the government, which is responsible for over 80% of expenditure. Healthcare provision, however, is much more evenly split between the public and private sectors.
The past 20 years has seen a series of reforms aimed at improving efficiency. Market-inspired reforms of the hospital sector in the 1990s did not lead to any widely-perceived improvements, but did create a major debt problem for the public sector. The 1999-2008 government reversed much of these reforms through the creation of District Health Boards, but the debts have remained. The re-election of a National government in 2008 has seen a continued focus on improving efficiency and increased spending on healthcare at the same time.
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