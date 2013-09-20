Recent Study: The Medical Device Market: Slovenia

Fast Market Research recommends "The Medical Device Market: Slovenia" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN SLOVENIA
The medical equipment market is small, constrained by the country's small size. It is, however, one of the richest markets in the European region when viewed on a per capita basis. In 2013, the medical device market is estimated at US$314.8mn, equal to US$154.0 per capita, and equivalent to 7.3% of total health expenditure, 0.7% of GDP and 0.1% of the world market. The market is expected to grow by a 2013-2018 CAGR of 2.8% over the next five years, reaching US$360.7mn in 2018.
Slovenia is one of the smallest countries in Europe, with a population of 2.0 million in 2013. It formed the most westerly and developed part of the former Yugoslavia. The country escaped almost unscathed from the destruction seen elsewhere due to the collapse of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. The country remains the richest of the central and eastern European states, and in many ways more closely resembles Italy or Austria than its neighbours to the east. Slovenia joined the European Union in 2004 and adopted the euro in 2007.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Healthcare expenditure is estimated at US$4.3bn in 2013, equivalent to US$2,125 per capita and 9.1% of GDP. A total of 71.8% of health expenditure is estimated to be public. Healthcare is funded primarily through compulsory health insurance. The system was introduced in 1992 and is managed by the Health Insurance Institute of Slovenia (HIIS) (ZZZS - Zavod Za Zdravstveno Zavarovanje Slovenije). It accounts for around 75% of expenditure. The remainder is either through supplementary insurance or out of pocket. The health fund has experienced difficulties since 2008, with a range of cost-saving measures implemented or planned.
PROVIDING STRATEGIC MARKET ANALYSIS EVERY MONTH
Espicom's highly-regarded world medical technology and device market research reports provide enhanced strategic intelligence in a user-friendly format. Each report provides in-depth information, setting the medical equipment market in context. The reports provide:
Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
Information on regulation, distribution and market access, including Espicom's unique distributor directory
Detailed Medical trade data
Data on leading local/multinational medical equipment players in the market
MAKING YOUR MARKET RESEARCH INVESTMENT WORK WITH POWERFUL ONLINE TOOLS
At no additional cost, all customers get access to Espicom Interactive. This advanced online service is easy-to-use and contains practical and valuable tools which will save you hours of time and effort.
Full text cross file searching with fast response or intuitive "drill down" into the content
Presentation-ready tables and graphics with "one click" output to other packages such as MS Excel and MS PowerPoint
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Precision Medical Devices, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- SafeStitch Medical, Inc. (SFES) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- BRICS Medical Device Market Reports
- Latin America Medical Device Market Reports
- MediFocus: Medical Devices for the Treatment of Obesity
- Western Europe Medical Device Market Reports
- Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co., Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis.
- Medical Device Market in Norway - Market Size, Forecasts and Market Players