Recent Study: The UAE Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of United Arab Emirates defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
SDI's "The UAE Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in United Arab Emirates.
The UAE defense industry is underdeveloped and, therefore, has limited manufacturing and technological capabilities. Most of the country's defense requirements are met through imports, as the majority of the country's domestic firms only offer basic defense equipment. Although the UAE government has recognized the need to develop the country's domestic defense industry and compete with foreign OEMs, it recognizes that this is a long-term goal requiring sustained investment.
