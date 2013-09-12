Recent Study: The World Generic Market Report 2013 (Volume 1 & 2)

Fast Market Research recommends "The World Generic Market Report 2013 (Volume 1 & 2)" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- A complete global analysis of the prospects for markets and companies in this dynamic industry sector
Features and benefits of this thoroughly-researched and highly-regarded management report:
High quality research and forecasts: Independent research, combined with detailed 5-year forecasts, informed commentary and unrivalled primary source data will aid your business planning and decision-making process
Global coverage - with 74 country markets profiles: Scope opportunities for new investment or sales growth, with detailed historical data and forecasts on the leading developed economies as well as key emerging markets from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Emerging Europe, and the Middle East
Issue driven: Understand the latest company, product, and regulatory developments
Company Insight - with the 26 leading companies reviewed: Who's working with whom? Who's suing whom? Who's up, who's down? Assess the activities, strategies and market position of your competitors, partners and clients
Flexible formats: Available in pdf format with online access included in the price. Cost-effective distribution licences can ensure you get the best from your investment
Biosimilars: Coverage of the fast developing biosimilars market
Easily understand the threats and opportunities that are shaping this rapidly evolving sector!
Industry Issues
If the branded pharmaceutical industry was facing a patent cliff it is now teetering on the edge of it. Ironically, it is the world's best selling drug, Lipitor, which exemplifies the trend. Despite still having patent protection, Pfizer has been unable to stem the tide of interest and pressure from a number of companies, Ranbaxy being chief amongst them. Despite pressure on prices in many markets, the generic sector continues to thrive with increased sales across the board in 2012. The maturity of the sector can also be seen in the size of the businesses: there are now 18 generic companies with revenues in excess of US$1,000 million, 6 more than in 2008/09..
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Company Assessments
In recent years there has been a trend towards consolidation, both within the generics industry itself, and between the generics industry and the branded industry. This has been a trend born of necessity, reflecting both the difficult economic environment and the slowdown in development of innovative drugs. Without doubt, the most important and largest acquisition to have taken place over the last year has been the merger between Watson Pharmaceuticals and Actavis. The merger has created a company with revenues for the year ended 31st December 2012 of just over US$5.9 billion.
Market Analysis
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaLeaders: Generic Manufacturers Benchmark Report - Financial Benchmarking & Competitive Analysis of the Leading Generic Players in 2013
- Graphene Electronics Market: Materials (PV, Electronics); Devices (Supercapacitors, Transistors, Spintronics, Sensors, ICs & Chips, Lenses); Products (Computing, Consumer, Memory, Display); Developments (Nanotubes & Ribbons, Fullerenes) (2013 - 2023)
- Millimeter Wave (MM Wave) Market - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)
- Beverage Packaging Market By Beverage Types (Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic & Dairy), Packaging Types (Bottle, Can, Pouch, Carton, Draught, Bulk & Others), Material (Glass, Plastic, PET, HDPE, Metal, Paper-Board & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Wearable Electronics Market and Technology Analysis (2013 - 2018): By Components (Sensors, Battery, Display, Networking); Applications (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise); Products (Smart -Textiles, Glasses, Watches);e-Materials & Geography
- Hardware Encryption Market - By Algorithms (AES, RSA), Architectures (FPGA, ASIC), Products (Hard Disk Drives, USB Drives and In-Line Encryptors), Applications, Verticals and Geography - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)
- Annual Deal Report - Packaging
- Variable Valve Timing Market - Market Global Trends & Forecast By Technology & Geography To 2018
- Annual Deal Report - Defense
- Annual Deal Report - Foodservice