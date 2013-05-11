Recent Study: Tobacco in Saudi Arabia

Fast Market Research recommends "Tobacco in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- All tobacco categories continued to show impressive growth despite legislative obstacles. The young population, peer pressure as well as innovative products by leading companies contributed to this growth. Pipe tobacco or shisha, which is an inherent part of Arab culture, remains the largest category within tobacco in 2011 in volume terms.
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
