Recent Study: Tomorrow's Big Spenders: The Global Student Market

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The global student base is expanding, as young people choose higher education in the face of an increasingly competitive job market. Whilst rising tuition and living costs mean many students are living on a tight budget, their combined purchasing power is impressive and brands are keen to capture the loyalty of these future big spenders as they become consumers in their own right. This report examines global student behaviour and spending habits, and the opportunities they present for marketers.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Strategy Briefing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hospital Acquired Bacterial Infections Market to 2017 - Niche Players are Most Active in R&D, Positioning Them as Potential Acquisition Targets for Big Pharma
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022
- The Global UAV Market 2011-2021
- The Global Submarine Market 2011-2021
- Global Defense Survey 2012
- The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2011-2021
- The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2012-2022
- The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022
- The Global Submarine Market 2011-2021 - Global Submarine Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Military Rotorcrafts Market 2011-2021