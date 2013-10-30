Recent Study: Tourism Flows Outbound in the United Kingdom

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- In 2012, UK residents made over 55 million trips abroad with numbers remaining stable over the previous year, while in 2011 departure numbers rose by 2%. Despite the positive performance registered over the 2011-2012 period, consumers remained cautious in taking holidays due to the uncertain economic climate, stagnant salaries and rising inflation and the risk of being made redundant. As such, departure numbers remained some 18% below the peak level registered in 2007, when the number of trips...
Euromonitor International's Tourism Flows Outbound in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Departures By Country, Departures by Mode of Transport, Departures By Purpose Of Visit.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows Outbound market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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