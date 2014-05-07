Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Traditional Toys and Games in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Similar to the previous year's performance, traditional toys and games in Taiwan continued to show negative growth in 2012. The reversal of the declining growth trend in the national birth rate in 2012, the Chinese year of the dragon, stopped more significant value decline in traditional toys and games overall and growth decreased less in categories within traditional toys and games such as baby (0-18 months) and infant (19-36 months). However, traditional toys and games still underperformed in...
Euromonitor International's Traditional Toys and Games in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Action Figures and Accessories, Arts and Crafts, Baby (0-18 months), Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Dressing-Up and Role Play, Games and Puzzles, Infant (19-36 Months), Model Vehicles, Other Traditional Toys and Games, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Plush Toys, Pre-School (3-4 Year Old), Radio/Remote Control Toys, Ride-On Vehicles, Scientific/Educational Toys.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Traditional Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Traditional Toys and Games in India
- Traditional Toys and Games in Poland
- Traditional Toys and Games in Romania
- Traditional Toys and Games in Germany
- Toys and Games in Poland
- Traditional Toys and Games in the Netherlands
- Traditional Toys and Games in South Korea
- Traditional Toys and Games in Singapore
- Traditional Toys and Games in Malaysia
- Traditional Toys and Games in Italy