Recent Study: Transport ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Hardware Market

Fast Market Research recommends "Transport ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Hardware Market" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- This report is based on Kable's detailed, bottom-up research and analysis of the UK public sector's spend on ICT and our five-year forecasts at a product and sector level.
Summary
This report contains a product-by-product market size and forecast for spend on hardware, including desktop PCs, portable PCs, servers, consumables, storage and network equipment within UK transport.
Scope
The scope of hardware markets covered is as follows:
Desktop PCs
- All desktop computers (including Apple Macs), including dumber devices and workstations used in "thin client" implementations.
- We exclude all software licensing costs from this category and also (wherever possible) the costs of standard accessories such as monitors, keyboards and mice.
Portable PCs
- This category includes laptop and netbook computers. Smartphone devices are covered in the wireless/mobile category. We do not believe that convergence is yet at the point where devices cannot be separated into telephones and computers. Again, software licensing costs are excluded.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Servers
- This category includes servers, mainframes, and "mini" servers. Where possible, racking costs are not included.
IT Consumables
- Ink, toner cartridges.
- NB paper is not included here or elsewhere in the Kable taxonomy.
Network equipment (for local connectivity)
- LAN networking equipment including wireless and wireline routers, and local physical infrastructure including cabling, docking stations, racks. Converged IP networking infrastructure used for both voice and data is included in the category; dedicated VoIP infrastructure and all handset / IP PBX equipment is excluded.
Storage
- This category is for network attached storage and external storage devices, including USB sticks.
Peripherals and other hardware
- This category covers input and output devices including printers, network-attached photocopiers and multi-functional devices, monitors, keyboards, mice, specialized display (eg whiteboards), web cameras, speakers. The category excludes audio/video conferencing and endpoint equipment, which is covered in the communications category.
Reasons to Get This Report
We've assessed the impact of austerity and the coalition government's diminished appetite for reform, and mapped out the implications of structural and political change. We've assessed the impact of a weak recovery and a double-dip recession to reforecast ICT spend to 2017. A team of eleven analysts have calculated the ICT spend for every organization in this report's scope and aggregated this to provide an invaluable guide to the market.
Key Highlights
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Government research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Transport ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Services Market
- Local Government ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Hardware Market
- Healthcare ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Hardware Market
- Policing/Justice ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Hardware Market
- Central Government ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Hardware Market
- Education ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Hardware Market
- Defense ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Hardware Market
- Transport ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Telecommunications Market
- Reform within austerity: UK public sector ICT overview and forecast to 2016-17
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Brazil - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013