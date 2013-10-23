Recent Study: Travel Accommodation in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- During 2012, increasing numbers of tourists in New Zealand resorted to making their travel accommodation bookings at the last minute, which included an increase in mobile online bookings. Furthermore, the high exchanger value of the New Zealand dollar and the ongoing sovereign debt crisis which is plaguing several of New Zealand's major source countries for inbound arrivals in the EU resulted in declining numbers of inbound arrivals from European countries during 2012. This which was felt most...
Euromonitor International's Travel Accommodation in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Travel Accommodation by Category, Travel Accommodation by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel Accommodation market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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