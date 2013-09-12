Recent Study: Travel and Tourism in Brunei

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Travel and Tourism in Brunei"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Brunei saw a large increase in the number of arrivals in 2011 and the Brunei Tourism Board wanted a growth increase of 20% in 2012. However, arrivals were not able to sustain positive growth in 2012 and in fact declined. As Royal Brunei Airlines cut flights from Auckland, Brisbane, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuching and Perth in late 2011, it greatly affected arrivals. Malaysians also chose other nearby destinations rather than Brunei in 2012. Travel agents in China which increased the prices of Brunei...
Euromonitor International's Travel and Tourism in Brunei report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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