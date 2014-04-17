Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in Thailand to 2018" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The Thai travel and tourism sector posted growth during the review period (2009-2013), despite the global financial crisis. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of tourists from emerging countries such as China, India and Russia; international tourists to the country reached 26.7 million in 2013. While forecast-period growth is expected to be undermined by political instability, the country's tourism sector has generally been resilient to outbreaks of political unrest in the capital, Bangkok. Tourism flows to key beach destinations suffer only temporary downturns.
Report Highlights
- Thailand's tourism offerings include beaches, tropical islands, archaeological sites, diving sites and Buddhist temples. The country is home to five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Ban Chiang Archaeological Site and the Historic City of Ayutthaya. It caters to a range of tourists, from high-end luxury travelers to backpackers, and is widely regarded as a value-for-money destination.
- While political unrest has deterred international travelers in the past, particularly in late 2008 when anti-government protestors took over the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, the country's tourism sector did not suffer lasting damage. However, the emergence of further unrest at the end of 2013, if prolonged, is expected to damage Thailand's image as a safe tourist destination. A quick solution to the country's political troubles is not expected and military intervention is a possibility.
- Domestic tourism is encouraged by Thai government offices and large companies offering domestic trips as part of their incentive programs, and holding business meetings and training sessions within the country itself. A number of annual travel trade shows are organized in the country, providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with opportunities to expand.
- In order to promote Thailand in foreign countries effectively, the TAT launched marketing and promotional campaigns, hosted tourism exhibitions, advertised new tourism activities and ran roadshows. It also introduced customized tourism packages such as medical tourism, and honeymoon and scuba diving packages. The organization uses the slogan 'Amazing Thailand' for international promotion.
- The development of Thailand's aviation market has been driven by the expansion of LCCs, such as AirAsia, Nok Air and Orient Thai, over the past decade. Foreign carriers have a significant market presence and a strong connection to the Thai market through code-sharing agreements with domestic carriers. Thai Airways, the national flag carrier of Thailand, operates two low-cost subsidies: Nok Air, and Thai Smile.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, Thai AirAsia Co., Ltd., Nok Airlines Public Company Limited., Bangkok Airways Co., Ltd., Cathay Pacific Airways Thailand, Accor Hotels Thailand, Centara Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts Thailand, Marriott Hotels Thailand, SERENATA Hotels & Resorts Group, AVIS Rent A Car Thailand, Budget Car and Truck Rental of Thailand, Hertz Thailand, Thai Rent A Car (1978) Co., Ltd., Master Car Rental Co., Ltd., A&F Tour Travel Co., Ltd, World Travel Service Limited, Marwin Tours (Thailand) Co., Ltd., NS Travel & Tours Co. Ltd., Oriental Escape Ltd.
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