Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Bancassurers are facing major decisions in terms of reacting to an increasingly changing regulatory environment and choosing the best bancassurance model from the extremes of "pure distribution" to "manufacture and underwrite."
Report Scope
- Access comprehensive analysis for the UK bancassurance market to drive future innovation.
- Plan your strategy effectively by having insight towards the use of banks as a distribution model.
- Identify the threats to your bancassurance model from non-traditional channels.
Report Highlights
Bancassurers have managed to grow their share of the protection market significantly from 26.1% in 2007 with new business premiums of GBP218.3m to 46.2% in 2011 with new business of GBP361.9m.
Branch presence is likely to hold the key to bancassurance success in the life insurance space. UK banks in the life insurance market tend to focus on selling simpler investment products and cover linked to mortgages
- Will bancassurers take away market share from IFAs in the distribution of insurance over the next five years?
- What action can be taken to address the problems posed by capital constraints through regulation for retail banks?
