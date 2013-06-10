Recently published research from Verdict Research, "UK Consumer Satisfaction Index 2013 Homewares | Verdict Consumer Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Verdict Research - UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2013 for homewares is based around individual retailers and provides a highly detailed, data-rich overview of a retailer's customers, drawing on a nationwide survey of 6,000 shoppers each year.
Scope of this Report
- Includes ratings for price, range, quality, service, convenience, ambience, layout and facilities. Use these to understand strengths and weaknesses
- Identifies the biggest CSI winners and losers in clothing this year, highlighting those that pose the greatest threat to your business
- Measure and rank your performance in customer satisfaction in the sector and assess how this has changed using six years of history (2008-2013)
Report Highlights
John Lewis has regained the crown in homewares after improving its score by 31 points on last year. Its excellent performance would have been driven by its service levels, which have long been the retailer's calling card. John Lewis' new House range, new store openings and the development of its website would have boosted its score as well.
Another retailer which is gaining ground is Dunelm Mill, up 15 points, to come second. It finished top in three drivers, the most of all homeware retailers, with the continued refurbishment of its stores driving this. Between December 2009 and 2012, 45% of its portfolio was either new or refurbished, fuelling improvements in ambience and layout.
After coming second last year, Marks & Spencer has fallen significantly, down 40 points and nine places to eleventh. While service has stayed the same and quality gained six points, remaining top, its score declined in the remaining six categories. Price has fallen furthest as its more premium prices do not resonate with a more frugal customer.
