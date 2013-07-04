Fast Market Research recommends "UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2013 Food & Grocery | Verdict Consumer Report" from Verdict Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2013 for food & grocery is based around individual retailers and provides a highly detailed, data-rich overview of a retailer's customers, drawing on a nationwide survey of 6,000 shoppers each year.
Scope of this Report
- Measure and rank your performance in customer satisfaction in the sector and assess how this has changed using six years of history (2008-13).
- Includes ratings for price, range, quality, service, convenience, ambience, layout and facilities. Use these to understand strengths and weaknesses.
- Identifies the biggest CSI winners and losers in food & grocery this year, highlighting those that pose the greatest threat to your business.
Report Highlights
Waitrose has improved on last year's score, again taking the top spot in Verdict's Customer Satisfaction Index for food & grocery. This year's second place retailer has managed to leapfrog its rivals, and come close to the top spot.
Market leader in UK grocery Tesco has had yet another dire year in the index. Despite its national coverage, it struggles to please shoppers. Its score has declined, and the retailer has ended up in eighth place overall, and places equal to or below average for all but one of the categories measured.
Another retailer with a large number of stores in the UK has come last this year. The Co-operative has scored highest for convenience, however this does not breed customer satisfaction. The Co-op has come in the bottom three for every category other than convenience and facilities.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is driving satisfaction for different retailers in food & grocery? Which retailers have improved the most?
- What are your competitors' strengths and weaknesses and how can you exploit them by adapting your own strategies?
- How are drivers of satisfaction changing in terms of importance in the customers' eyes? What impact is the economy having on drivers of satisfaction?
