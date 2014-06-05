Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Unified Communication as a service (UCaaS) Market - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Unified Communication as a service (UCaaS) Market (VoIP, Unified Messaging, Unified Communication, Conferencing, Collaborative Tools, Enterprise Mobility, Hosted Communication) - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
UCaaS provides integration of UC services such as telephony, unified messaging, conferencing, and collaboration platforms and applications. It provides different solutions which help businesses communicate anywhere in a cost-effective manner. For Small and medium-sized Businesses (SMBs), UCaaS can be very helpful as it helps them in saving their front-load capital and provides a per seat basis rental system. With the increasing trend in mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments, UCaaS can prove to be a breakthrough technology, providing different revenue generation models for vendors and cost saving for clients.
Though these markets can exist independently, but the playing fields are the same. For example, there are applications in different industry verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and Information Technology (IT), consumer goods and retail, healthcare, public sector and utilities, logistics and transportation, travel and hospitality, and others (including education, media and entertainment, manufacturing).
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Consumer goods and retail vertical will account for the largest market share during the period 2014 to 2019. It offers a competitive edge through various integrated communication, conferencing and workplaces solutions. Through Cloud service, UCaaS offers customer experience and retaining brand loyalty which is the biggest challenge in retail industry.
The Y-o-Y growth rates of education vertical will be on the higher side throughout the forecast period. Few high growth markets are travel and hospitality, public sector and utilities, healthcare, and telecom and IT.
There are various assumptions that we have taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise. Few of global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways -
1. This report segments the market into devices and applications, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ALCATEL-LUCENT, AVAYA, CISCO, COMPUTER SCIENCES CORPORATION (CSC), HEWLETT-PACKARD, IBM, MICROSOFT, POLYCOM, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, VOSS
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