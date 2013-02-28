Recent Study: United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q1 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- BMI's latest UAE Defence & Security Report for Q1 2013 examines the country's strategic position in the Middle East and the wider world. It provides an overview of the contemporary geopolitical challenges facing the country, and the challenges it may face in the future, especially in the context of tensions with Iran and of the Arab Spring.
In addition, the report examines the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement, and the order of battle across its armed forces. The general conclusion is that the UAE will continue to invest heavily in defence procurement, spending more than all the other countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with the exception of Saudi Arabia and so giving itself a capability edge over many of its neighbours in spite of the relatively modest size of its armed forces.
In particular, the UAE and its GCC partners must decide whether they wish to proceed with a US-led initiative that would integrate their individual missile defence systems to form a regional missile shield. These countries all field US-built systems that are interoperable, and a larger network of systems would provide better protection against incoming threats. However, the GCC has never undertaken such farreaching defence co-operation in the past, and it may be reluctant to do so now, even in light of the threat posed by Iran.
Tensions with Iran remain high, both locally over the Abu Musa territorial dispute, and also regionally. However, the UAE's close alliances with the US and its fellow GCC members should provide protection to the UAE in the event of a regional conflict with Iran - an outcome that may or may not directly involved the Emirates.
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- BMI has reviewed the UAE's latest military procurements. These include an order for a new type of mobile mortar system to be co-developed by BAE Systems Land Systems South Africa and local firm International Golden Group.
- In another significant tie-up with South African industry, Denel Dynamics is to form a new joint venture (JV) in the UAE called Tawazun Dynamics that will manufacture guided munitions for the Middle East market.
- Switzerland has lifted a temporary arms sale freeze imposed on the UAE after Swiss-made hand grenades sold to the Middle Eastern country were discovered to in the possession of rebel forces in Syria. An investigation found that the UAE had not passed the weapons directly onto the Syrian rebels.
