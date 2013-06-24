Recent Study: United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The UAE is expected to continue to see strong growth in 2013, across all of its freight modes. The country is rapidly developing one of the world's top logistics markets through investments in ports, airports, rail and free trade zones. These are utilised by the country's air freight and logistics companies, which are becoming a familiar presence throughout the world, serving the globe from their UAE hubs.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Jebel Ali and Port Rashid total tonnage throughput growth forecast at 5.7% and to average 4.8% per annum to 2017.
- 2013 air freight tonnes through Dubai airport forecast to grow by 8.8% and to average 6.5% to 2017.
- The UAE's total trade real growth in 2013 forecast to be 7.0% and to average 5.7% over the medium term to 2017.
Key Industry Trends
Record Quarter For Etihad Cargo: Etihad Cargo, the freight-carrying wing of UAE-based airline Etihad Airways, has released another record quarterly performance report for Q113, following its strongest annual results yet in 2012. The company continues to outperform the global industry, in common with the other Gulf airlines, and BMI believes that this growth will continue over the course of the year, as the company continues to increase both its carrying capacity and the routes on which it operates.
GCC Rail Network Offers Opportunities For Aramex: BMI believes that the new rail network being developed in the UAE, and in the wider GCC, will offer considerable benefits to the emirates once it becomes operational in 2017, not only for the mining and petrochemicals industries, but also for freight and logistics companies working in the region. Major companies are already signing up to use the railway once it is completed, and we project that it will see rapid growth in logistics volumes when it begins operations.
ADPC, Agility Sign MoU To Reduce Freight Rates: Abu Dhabi Ports Company (ADPC) and Kuwait's logistics company Agility have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will result in Agility's road freight tariffs falling for a period of one year. The agreement intends to combat the issues of costs in the supply chain, according to Mohamed al-Shamisi, executive vice president of ports at ADPC. Under the MoU, Agility will provide road freight for container and other cargo for pick-up to and from the port of Khalifa and from any other location in Abu Dhabi. The tariffs will be reduced by 33.3% to AED800 (US$217.72) per truck owing to the MoU.
