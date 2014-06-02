Fast Market Research recommends "United Arab Emirates Water Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- A growing economy, high water demand and decreasing water supply is putting the UAE's water infrastructure under some pressure, increasing the need to invest and maintain current infrastructure to avoid a shortfall in the future. However, we note that government support is strong, and that new legislation and targets regularly aim to improve efficiencies as well as encourage investment.
BMI see opportunities for investment in the water supply, energy, technology and construction sectors in the UAE, as the expansion of these vital utilities is a key priority, and the government and private sector are both willing and able to support investment and growth. This is demonstrated by the large number of new projects that have come up for tender over the past quarter across all areas of the water and waste water sector.
However, despite large-scale investments and a number of advanced water supply and extraction technologies, the UAE is still a water-stressed country. A recent US study found that the UAE is one of the most pressured countries in the world with regards to water availability. It is one of 69 countries around the world facing extreme competition for water resources and high water stress based on considerations including the ratio of total annual water withdrawals to total available annual renewable supply, variability in water supply between years, seasonal variation in water supply, flood occurrence and drought severity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Overall, we feel that the UAE is well placed to mitigate these issues. In particular, we feel that the emphasis on recycled waste water technology development is a strong strategy, as waste water treatment facilities are far cheaper to construct and maintain than desalination plants. Moreover, they are more environmentally friendly, as less water needs to be extracted from the surrounding environs.
Improved - and more rigorously enforce - water management plans, and the reduction of leakage and wastage, will help the UAE to overcome its water shortages. Moreover, the potential increase in tariffs will also discourage wastage and, we feel, result in more conservative consumption by both domestic and commercial users.
Overall, the country is well placed to improve its existing infrastructure, and its willingness to do so is shown by its recent hosting of the Second International Water Summit in January 2014. This summit had a large number of countries in attendance and dealt with issues of sustainable water management and the challenges facing the development of integrated water management programmes and systems.
Recent developments include:
- Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority will start a traffic diversion on Sheikh Zayed Road from October 25 to accommodate the Dubai Water Canal project construction.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Petrochemicals Report Q3 2014
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q3 2014
- The Future of the Savory and Deli Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in the United Arab Emirates to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q3 2014
- The Future of the Savory and Deli Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Cookies (Sweet Biscuits) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Morning Goods Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Baking Ingredients Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Bread and Rolls Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017