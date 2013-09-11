Recent Study: United Arab Emirates Water Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Arab Emirates Water Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Growth of the economy, water demand and shrinking natural resources are pressuring the existing water infrastructure and create the possibility of a future supply shortfall. The leadership is keenly aware of this and have set out a strategy to focus on expanding production and improving efficiency. We believe that this presents numerous opportunities for investment in the future.
Growth of the economy, water demand and shrinking natural resources are pressuring the existing water infrastructure and create the possibility of a future supply shortfall. The finite natural water resources and ongoing economic and cultural growth in the UAE have elevated the importance of modernising and expanding the water sector for both the government and the private sector.
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The leadership has set out a strategy to focus on expanding production and improving efficiency. Several key steps are being implemented over 2013 to support this strategy, including the announcement of new water rationalization legislation that will decrease consumption in all sectors, and the declaration of a unified strategy among all Emirates with a focus on expansion of desalination capacity, system modernization and reduction of waste.
Key projects continue to progress and the announcement of a unified water strategy and system among the Gulf nations will support growth in the sector. These developments are vital to bolster the country's struggling water systems, particularly as the UAE Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA) expects overall water consumption to grow nearly 30% by 2030.
- The UAE leadership's current water management strategy is two-fold, and focuses on maximizing resources by improving efficiency while also growing supply through expansion of desalination capacity. In addition to these core goals, there is a clear focus on cooperative regional investment and water sharing agreements that will bolster the stability of water resources in the region.
It is BMI's view that there is huge opportunity for investment in the water production, energy, technology and construction sectors as the expansion of these vital utilities is a key priority and the government and private sector is both willing and able to support investment and growth.
Recent developments include:
- The Minister of Water and Environment, Rahid Ahmed be Fahd introduced a law in early July 2013 that mandated the obligatory rationalization of water and power use for all residents including individuals, corporations and over 3,000 government agencies. Officials state this could reduce water consumption by up to 30% and will be enacted in 2014.
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