Recent Study: United Kingdom Defence & Security Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "United Kingdom Defence & Security Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The United Kingdom maintains an important role in NATO; transatlantic and European defence relations; and a military presence around the world. It is one of the world's acknowledged nuclear powers and, alongside France, Russia and NATO, is one of the nuclear powers on the European continent.
Although the military power of the United Kingdom has arguably diminished since the zenith it reached at the end of the Second World War, the country remains a major player on the international stage. Several centuries of experience of projecting military, political and economic power around the world have provided the UK with a major defence industrial base, and highly capable military forces. Historically, the country's defence manufacturing skills base have served to provide materiel for its own armed forces, although for the past one hundred years, the United Kingdom has evolved as a major exporter of military equipment. Today, British defence companies retain the expertise required for the design, development and production of major defence platforms and capabilities. However, increasingly British defence firms are moving out of the 'metal bashing' business and into the design, research and development domains, instead leaving production of platforms to foreign contractors.
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