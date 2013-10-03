Recent Study: United States Metals Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United States Metals Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Our forecasts across the refined metals sector in the US remain tepid as the country's economic recovery remains steady but less than robust, and as the long-term trend of declining consumption and metal intensity per unit of economic grow continue to play out. In the short term we e expect refiners and metal producers will continue bringing production back online as the country's economic outlook improves, particularly in the construction and automotive sectors. That said, production and consumption will likely remain below pre-crisis levels as Chinese growth slows in H213, eurozone demand remains weak, and inventories stay elevated.
We believe slow but steady growth in the metals sector will roughly track broader GDP growth, which we forecast to average 2.4% from 2013 to 2017. Gains in the manufacturing, including automotive, and construction sectors should lead to steady, though low, growth. However, elevated inventories, weak foreign demand, and increased competition from cheap imports will cap production increases. Data available through to June 2013 indicate that while metal industry activity has increased since the end of 2012, recent growth has slowed in the metals industry.
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