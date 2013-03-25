Recent Study: Verisante Technology, Inc. (VRS) - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Verisante Technology, Inc. (Verisante), formerly T-Ray Science, Inc., is a medical device company. It carries out the development and commercialization of products for the early detection of all forms of skin cancer. The company's key product offerings include Verisante Aura and Verisante Core. The Verisante Aura is used for skin cancer detection, and Verisante Core is used for lung, colon and cervical cancer detection. The cancer detection technology helps the company to develop and offer wide range of compact and non-invasive cancer detection devices. Verisante is headquartered in Vancouver city, British Columbia State, Canada.
The company aims to enhance its business in the market place through strategic agreements. In line with this strategy, Verisante signed distributor agreements with BO-Pharma BV and Clarion Medical Technologies Inc.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Verisante Technology, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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