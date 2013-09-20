Recent Study: Vietnam Beer Market Insights 2013

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- A detailed market research report on the Vietnam beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the Vietnam beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Despite the economic downturn, beer is still growing well, with premium beers growing ahead of mainstream and discount beers. Mergers and acquisitions are on the increase as industry leaders seek to gain a foothold in the emerging Asian markets.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Vietnam remains the largest beer market in South East Asia and is one of the most attractive destinations for worldwide investors. The slight decrease in growth was mostly due to the economic difficulties which reduced consumer spending. The prolonged winter in the north also hindered beer consumption in this area for five months of the year. However, drinking beer has become a deeply rooted habit and a drinking culture for many consumers. Increases in tourism and a more social lifestyle also contributed to the growth of beer in 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Vietnam Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced on-the-ground industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Vietnam Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012, plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HAI PHONG BREWERY, HANOI BREWERY (HANOI BEER CORPORATION: HABECO), HUE BREWERY, SABMILLER VIETNAM, SAIGON BREWERY (SAIGON BEER, ALCOHOLIC AND BEVERAGE CORPORATION: SABECO), SAN MIGUEL BREWERY, SOUTH EAST ASIA BREWERY, TAN HIEP PHAT BREWERY, THANH HOA BREWERY
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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