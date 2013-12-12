Recent Study: Washing and Cleaning in India: Industrial Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Washing and Cleaning in India: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Washing and Cleaning market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carpet and Curtain Cleaning Services, Laundering and (Dry)Cleaning Services, Other Washing and Cleaning Services.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Washing and Cleaning market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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