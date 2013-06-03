Recent Study: Wealth in Belgium: Sizing the Market Opportunity

Fast Market Research recommends "Wealth in Belgium: Sizing the Market Opportunity" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Part of a three-part series, Wealth in Belgium: Sizing the Market Opportunity analyzes Belgium's wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a particular focus on the HNW segment. Analysis is based upon Datamonitor's 2012 Global Wealth Managers Survey, Datamonitor's Global Wealth Market Analytics, and Datamonitor's Global Retail Savings and Investments Analytics.
Scope of this Report
- Size your potential client base using Datamonitor's proprietary data, presenting the number of affluent individuals by liquid asset band to 2016.
- Understand the drivers behind the growth of the affluent market, such as the wider macroeconomic environment and investment preferences.
- Quantify HNW asset allocations into non-liquid assets such as property. Find out how much of their investible assets are held offshore.
- Export the graphics from the dashboard, or if you are more at ease using Excel, export the data into your own worksheets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Belgium has a total affluent population of 2.1 million individuals. However, due to a number of reasons, including poor GDP performance and a high allocation in low-yielding investment vehicles, the growth projection in the number of affluent individuals is bleak.
The total Belgian retail savings and investments market has shown no growth in the past six years and it only reached its previous 2006 peak value at the end of 2012. Looking forward, growth prospects for the total retail savings and investments market are expected to improve in line with the broader economic situation.
Belgian HNW individuals invest a negligible percentage of their total liquid assets offshore, due to a complex combination of historical, cultural, and legislative reasons and in line with many other European countries such as France, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How large is the HNW market in Belgium?
- What is the penetration of affluent individuals in Belgium?
- What is the current and future mix of asset class balances in Belgium?
- How much of their wealth do Belgian HNW individuals invest offshore?
- Which booking centers are used by HNW individuals to invest offshore?
