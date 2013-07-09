Recent Study: Wealth in Hong Kong: HNW Customers

Fast Market Research recommends "Wealth in Hong Kong: HNW Customers" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Part of a three-part series, Wealth in Hong Kong: HNW Customers analyzes the profile of HNW individuals in the country, from their investments to product demand to sources of wealth. This report is based on Datamonitor's Global Wealth Managers Survey 2012. The results of the survey are accompanied by best practice case studies on how to target HNW individuals in Hong Kong where applicable.
Scope of this Report
- Understand the major sources of HNW wealth in Hong Kong and the industries from which it has been amassed.
- Interpret the investment portfolios of HNW individuals in Hong Kong through detailed asset allocation analysis.
- Evaluate product and service demand among HNW individuals in Hong Kong from discretionary asset management to art advisory and philanthropy.
- Analyze the best method to capture new HNW clients in Hong Kong and how best to maintain communication during the client relationship.
Report Highlights
HNW individuals in Hong Kong have made their fortune through a mixture of earned income, first generation entrepreneurship, and family business. The most prominent industries from which HNW individuals have amassed wealth are financial services, manufacturing, and retail and wholesale.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The average HNW portfolio in Hong Kong invests heavily into equities, foreign currency deposits, and direct property. Over the next two years, HNW allocation into property as well as equities is expected to increase significantly, while demand for bonds is expected to remain subdued across the market.
Relationship managers' own contacts and referrals are the most common means for attracting new clients. Telephone represents the most important means of remote communication, and the majority of providers have monthly face-to-face contact with their clients. Use of social media has advanced more in Hong Kong than the rest of Asia Pacific.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do HNW individuals in Hong Kong amass their wealth?
- What investments make up an average HNW investment portfolio in Hong Kong?
- What wealth management products and services are in demand in Hong Kong?
- How often do wealth managers in Hong Kong contact their clients through email, social media, and face-to-face meetings?
- How do HNW individuals in Hong Kong compare to their global peer group?
