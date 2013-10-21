Recent Study: Weight Management in Saudi Arabia

Fast Market Research recommends "Weight Management in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Weight problems are widespread in Saudi Arabia and continued to become more significant during the review period. By 2012, 29% of the population was obese, up from 27% share in 2007, while 32% were overweight. This is partly due to rich traditional diets and the widening popularity of consumer foodservice. Rising obesity levels are also linked to highly sedentary lifestyles. Many move from home to car to work and back again while taking little exercise, while many women spend much of their time...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- North America Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market - [Meal Replacements, Slimming Centers, Nutrition & Psychological Consultancy, Treadmill, Ellipticals, Strength Training, Gastric Bypass, Intragastric Balloon System, StomaphyX] - Forecasts to 2017
- Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market - Global Forecasts To 2017
- Weight Management in Finland
- Weight Management in Australia
- Weight Management in South Korea
- Weight Management in Greece
- Weight Management in Pakistan
- Weight Management in Canada
- Weight Management in India
- Weight Management in Belarus