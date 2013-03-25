New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Wind Power in Czech Republic, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Wind Power in Czech Republic, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Czech Republic. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Czech Republic (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Czech Republic wind power market. The research provides installed capacity split by state or province, market share of wind turbine manufacturers, installed capacity split by rotor diameter, installed capacity split by tower height, installed capacity split by turbine type, installed capacity split by turbine size, average project size (2006-2011), investment trends and LCOE for wind power in Czech Republic during 2011-2025. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved (in million tons) and average number of homes powered by wind power during 2001-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power development in Czech Republic is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global renewable power market, global wind power market, Czech Republic power market, Czech Republic renewable power market and Czech Republic wind power market. The scope of the research includes -
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.
- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.
- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Enercon GmbH, REpower Systems SE, Nordex SE
