Recent Study: Wind Power Market in India 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Wind power generation has long been acknowledged as the fastest growing renewable energy sector in the country. Historically, the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat have been the leaders in terms of total wind installations due to logistical and geographical advantage.
The report begins with an introduction into the energy scenario in India. Installed capacity, demand supply gap of power prevailing in India and hence the need for renewable sources of energy is showcased. The market overview section provides an insight into the wind power market which includes the historical and forecasted growth and size of wind installations in India. Expected wind energy generation over the next four years is also shown along with value chain prevailing in the wind power industry. It gives a clear overview of the procedure & cost component of wind power generation. Export and Import figures for wind mills & turbines and wind powered generating sets are also shown for the last four fiscal years.
An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry which includes the huge untapped wind power potential in the country, energy deficiency condition in India, rising CO2 emissions, volatile global prices of oil and depleting coal reserves. However few challenges plague the wind power sector in India which includes withdrawal of GBI and AD schemes, wind power evacuation issues, land acquisition problems and issues of grid integration.
Key trends in this sector like potential of off-shore capacity, vertical integration in wind power business, hybrid generators, and major investments in the wind sector are shown.
Special initiatives are taken by the regulatory bodies like the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Centre for Wind Energy Technology (C-WET). Their description and the role played by them in the growth of renewable energy sector are given. Policy and regulatory incentives given by the central & various state governments are also tabulated. State wise comparison of feed-in-tariff policy for wind power by the top five states is shown. State specific issues of the top five wind power generating states are also mentioned briefly.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Suzlon Energy Ltd., The Tata Power Company Ltd., NEPC India Ltd., ABB Ltd., GE India Industrial Private Ltd., Vestas Wind Technology India Private Ltd., Kenersys India Private Ltd., Gamesa Wind Turbines Private Ltd., Wind World (India) Ltd., RRB Energy Ltd., Global Wind Power Private Ltd.
