Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Wine & Sparkling Wines in Sweden by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers red, rose and white wines & sparkling wines. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade and food industry) sales. Market size for Wine & Sparkling Wines in Sweden is given in SEK and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Sweden. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Red
- Ros?
- Sparkling wine
- Still wine
- White
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Sweden. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Oenforos AB, Prime Wine Sweden AB, Giertz Vinimport, Altia Plc, Hermansson & Co AB, Vinunic AB, Pernod Ricard S.A., Enjoy Wine & Spirits AB, Treasury Wine Estates Limited, Bibendum, Others
