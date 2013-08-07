Recent Study: Women's Outerwear in Indonesia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Women's Outerwear in Indonesia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Women's outerwear in Indonesia continued its steady performance in 2012, after good growth in 2011. Value growth stayed ahead of volume growth due to price increases coming from inflation, and maintained a double-digit rate, although it slowed down compared to 2011. Better economic growth in the country ensured a steady increase in the middle class, who spent more on premium products. In addition, the number of females aged over 15 in Indonesia gradually increased from 36% in 2007 to 37% in...
Euromonitor International's Women's Outerwear in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Women's Jeans, Women's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
